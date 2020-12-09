Brian Benford: PFC's police chief hiring process is, at best, tone deaf

Dear Editor: I am writing today in complete dismay over the hiring process for the next police chief. While I believe it was not intentional, the hiring process that the Police and Fire Commission (PFC) is following, is at the very least tone deaf — and at its worse, in complete disregard for our community that is calling for systematic changes to policing.
Not allowing for the public to meet and engage with the finalist directly ignores the wishes and voices of many dedicated Madison individuals who have worked tirelessly for positive changes within policing and other social justice issues. Not to include opportunities for the public to ask any potential chief questions before an offer to hire is extended could be perceived as blatantly ignoring public input and demands for complete transparency in this hiring process
As a city, we are grappling with restoring trust between the police department and disenfranchised members of our community. This hiring process, and our selection of the next police chief, will play a profound role in building that trust. The PFC's current actions run the risk of exacerbating an atmosphere of divisiveness within our community. I cannot fathom that is what they are trying to intentionally achieve.
While the PFC might feel pressure to bring on a new police chief, this process only offers suspicion and doubt and clouds any new chief’s ability to restore faith between all community members and the Madison Police Department, especially with people of color like myself. I would strongly encourage the PFC to see this process as a way to signal to all people living in Madison that as a collective body, you value everyone’s rights to feel safe in this city that you serve.
Brian Benford
Madison
