Brian Benford: Madison City Council must work collectively to make the city better for everyone

Dear Editor: I hope everyone who reads this is safe and well. Much has been written about the Madison Common Council’s newfound diversity. As one of the newly elected BIPOC alders, I celebrate and appreciate the historic opportunity in which we will serve. When I moved to Madison in 1979, I could have never imagined such a diverse Common Council. I look forward to serving with each and every one of my colleagues. Our beautiful intersectionality makes us all unique and cherished.
I am a 61-year-old Black man. I am a proud father of five amazingly, gifted, diverse children. For 30 years, I’ve worked within countless community-based settings serving vulnerable children, parents, families and communities to reach their full potentials, including my current work with the UW-Madison Odyssey Project. I love our natural environments having spent all my life hiking, camping, fishing, hunting and basing my spirituality around nature. I am gifted with a vast, loving family. I have navigated many different cultures with humility and gained deep appreciation for diversity — and I like long walks on beaches, holding hands and long, tender kisses. All us alders are products of our very own personal realities and our collective intersectionality is like a wonderful mosaic.
I share this because while I rejoice in the racial diversity on the council, what ultimately matters is what can all of us alders do collectively to make Madison a place where ALL can reach their full potentials, regardless of race, income or ZIP code. It would be flat out racist to assume that every Black person thinks alike. Just as it would not be sane to say all white people share similar views.
I believe that this council will rise to the task of helping to bring people from different backgrounds together to forge a new, safe, socially just and equitable Madison. With COVID-19 and for centuries longer, systemic racism, oppression, poverty, horrendous racial disparities and environmental injustices in our midst, all members of the council will have to come together in unity, respect (I would dare to say love) to make Madison a model city for all. I am honored to be part of this history!
Brian Benford
Alder-elect, District 6; Former alder, District 12
Madison
