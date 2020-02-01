Brendan Markel: MMSD shouldn't have hired Findorff

Dear Editor: There’s been a lot of talk about the upcoming referendum in Madison to renovate many of the district’s aging schools. Even those who are generally opposed to tax hikes will acknowledge that many of our schools are in an abysmal state and desperate for repair. And while the district has not specified a specific dollar amount to conduct the repairs, initial estimates put the figure north of $230 million — an extraordinary amount of taxpayer dollars. Suffice it to say, there’s a lot at stake here with this project.
So it was with extreme disappointment that I read that the School Board had approved hiring Madison contractor JH Findorff for the project. While certainly a Madison mainstay (look around town and you’ll see their name on a lot of placards embedded in concrete in front of buildings), Findorff is no stranger to controversy. Those of us paying attention a few years back remember the debacle and stemming lawsuits from the Madison Library project, or the tragic death of a construction worker at the Edgewater Hotel that saw Findorff fired from that high-profile project. For a district that constantly claims to value diversity and inclusion, selecting the contractor that recently had to settle with the city to the tune of $400,000 for failing to meet diversity hiring goals on the redevelopment 25 W. Main Street building downtown, seems like it’s at odds with that goal.
Then just this week came the news that Milwaukee-area developer Irgens fired Findorff from the high-profile BMO Tower project because “Irgens has been unable to get a firm commitment from Findorff on either the cost to complete or the date the project will be completed.” Doesn’t exactly instill confidence that our city’s tax dollars or schools are in good hands.
Brendan Markel
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.