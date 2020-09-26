Brenda Casey: Scott Walker is living in a different Wisconsin than I am

Dear Editor: Scott Walker's recent op-ed confirms that he is living in a different Wisconsin, indeed, a different nation than I and many of those who suffer from the chaos inflicted by President Trump inhabit.
Dear Mr. Walker,
American rule of law involves due process for all citizens.
You suggest that Democrats are encouraging lawlessness, even as Trump regularly exhorts his rally supporters to physical violence.
In your editorial, you mention two dead in Kenosha, but failed to mention that the deaths were at the hands of a Trump rally attendee who allegedly murdered two people and shot a third while "patrolling" with a group of 'Law and Order' vigilantes. These American citizens did nothing to deserve bloody execution on the street sans trial.
The murder in Charlottesville? Also not a Democrat, but one of Trump's "very fine people" (sarcasm intended ) from the white supremacy side.
You are correct, Scott. Charlottesville and Kenosha and Portland are scary examples of a country I don't want to live in. A lawless country where Trump believes Miranda rights can be dispensed with and people can be abducted in unmarked vans.
I used to believe such dictator-encouraged murders only happened in third world countries where citizens have no rights. That was before Trump began fomenting his chaos, and asserting that the usual rules and laws don't apply to him.
Americans are protected by our courts and our laws, not by a president who believes himself to be above the law.
Brenda Casey
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!