Dear Editor: Many adults believe that banning cell phones would help most kids' learning. However, most students believe that cell phones are fine; here’s why. Most students use their phones in a smart way, for instance, they use it after they are done with their work or if they are ahead. Many people focus on the problems they cause, but those problems only come from students who have a bad work ethic and wouldn’t do the work anyway. Most kids use it as a resource. In my school district, they supply us with Chromebooks and people forget them all the time. Instead of doing nothing all class, teachers will allow those students to use their phones as a resource. It would be unfair to everyone if phones were banned. Just like most problems, it’s a select few that ruin it for everyone. If the banning of cell phones is a real thing that we are going to do, there have to be regulations. For instance, if you have a certain grade in a class like a C, then the school will take your phone. That person will not be allowed to use their phone in that class or at all until they improve their grade.
Brandon Schroeckenthaler
Cottage Grove
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.