Dear Editor: I'm writing to tell you that the media is doing a terrible job at covering and defending the "No First Use" policy. It should be common sense that America, much less the rest of the world, should adopt this policy. It never matters who launches a nuclear weapon, or what type it was, or whatever the reason was; the result will always be the same. Mutually assured destruction.
In a world where America and Russia are removing the provisions and legislation passed during the SALT negotiations and the entirety of the Cold War, we need every media outlet to wake up and get their act together! It's not hard to see that both countries are led by leaders with extremist tendencies. I strongly urge you to do everything in your power to give attention, support, and defense to the No First Use Policy. You are a trusted news outlet, and you have a responsibility to truth, justice, and defense of our nation.
Again, please give attention, support, and give defense to the "No First Use" policy! History always tries to repeat itself, and we already lived through a nuclear standoff. It's our job to make sure the terrors of the Cold War don't become a reality again. Thank you!
Brandon Kulas
Almond
