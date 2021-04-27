Bradley Moeller: Marijuana legalization is key to 'Badger Bounce Back'

Dear Editor: As you may know, the social climate is ever changing in the United States as well as our own state. The Badger Bounce Back, in my opinion, is a great way to tackle many things that matter to many Wisconsinites.
In the 2018 election, a few counties and cities voted on referendums to support either the legalization or medical use of marijuana. As it was passed in most areas that had the referendum, the public opinion was clear: they wanted justice reform and to let people enjoy a "gateway drug."
While it has been called a "gateway drug" we all know this is a failed war on a plant that has so many uses. It can be harvested for fuel and medical applications, and it would create numerous job applications.
What honestly could be better than Wisconsin farmers having a crop that can be grown year after year? It can even grow indoors during winter to keep farmers working.
The millions of dollars of taxes that are going to Illinois or Michigan simply because it is legal one state over is prosperous only for them. Why would you not want to capitalize on a literal growing phenomenon?
If you do not support the Badger Bounce Back plan, then how can you support your own constituents?
Thank you for your time.
Bradley Moeller
Racine
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.