Dear Editor: It is time to evaluate the qualifications of our next Legislature. I am assuming that your jobs are similar to mine in that we are required to work well with others, perform duties competently and refrain from deceit. Based on that simple criteria, how would you rate our current and prospective elected “leaders”? Are they reasonable, honest, industrious folks dedicated to working for all of us?
For what it is worth, here are a few of my preparatory “notes to self” for the interview process:
• Attend town hall meetings so that you can ask questions. If you can’t attend, read about the details (not an editorial) in a trusted news source and yes, there are legitimate news sources out there.
• Ask how skilled they are at “compromise” and have them explain several of their compromises (achievements).
• Don’t accept general statements regarding policies. Ask for details (e.g. who, what, where, when, why, impacts, etc.)
For any controversy, it is easy to find others who agree with you and, you can be assured that there are an equal number of folks who disagree. Let’s go, Wisconsinites. Let the interviews begin.
Brad Javenkoski
Middleton
