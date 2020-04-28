Brad Heidel: Wisconsin Natural Resources Board should be ashamed

Dear Editor: Our state Natural Resources Board should be ashamed of themselves. One — for using the COVID-19 crisis to further their personal agenda. Two — for creating a survey that is written with such a bias, to further their agenda that an 8-year-old could see through their blatant attempt.

Our Natural Resources Board in Wisconsin is supposed to be in place to do what is best for the natural resources in the state and the men and women that enjoy and financially support those resources. Unfortunately, this board has become an opportunity to enhance egos and drive personal agendas.

Sportsmen and sportswomen of Wisconsin — please take note of what this group is currently trying to do to the rich outdoor heritage that we all cherish. Please take time to take 2020 Spring Hearing online questionnaire and let your voices be heard.

Brad Heidel

Dane

