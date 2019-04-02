Dear Editor: I continually find it sad how the people who preach tolerance are the most intolerant.
Hunters have done more for wildlife than any nonhunter or animal activist could ever dream of. The North American Model is the envy of the world! Let me help you with your homework: https://wildlife.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/North-American-model-of-Wildlife-Conservation.pdf.
As a Wisconsin resident and voter, I oppose any legislation that infringes on our constitutional right to hunt and fish like Senate Bill LRB 1453/1. The Wisconsin Right to Hunt Amendment, also known as Right to Fish, Hunt, Trap and Take Game Amendment or Question 1, was a legislatively referred constitutional amendment which appeared on the April 1, 2003, ballot in Wisconsin, where it was approved.
This measure approved amendment to Article I, Sec. 26 of the Wisconsin Constitution.
This bill prohibiting predator-killing contests should be dead in its tracks — pun intended.
Brad Heidel
Dane
