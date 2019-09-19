Dear Editor: From the time of Robert M. "Fighting Bob" La Follette who created the Progressive Party, progressives were anti-war. What happened that now almost everyone is working for the big money, the corporate money and the war profiteering money?
Shouldn't progressives, those who represent the will of the people, shouldn't they be anti-war?
Bob put forward a resolution to have all munitions manufactured by the government in order to eliminate the profit motive.
We need more Fighting Bob.
Brad Geyer
Madison
