Brad Geyer: One cannot serve two masters

Dear Editor: One cannot serve two masters, they say. In recent years, the corrupting influence of big money has replaced our government that was meant to represent the people with one that serves plutocrats and the politicians they own.

A good example is the Lockheed F-35 program. Over 40 senior Pentagon officials have been hired by Lockheed Martin, manufacturer of the F-35 jet and biggest weapons manufacturer in the world.

Our Secretary of Defense was a lobbyist for Raytheon. Raytheon makes multiple components for the F-35.

On Feb. 10, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff joined the Lockheed corporate Board of Directors. Gen. Dunford Staff was the nation’s highest-ranking military officer.

War is a racket. Greed is the reason the taxpayers are buying thousands of jest that do not function properly, pollute and will end up costing us a projected $1.5 trillion. Like other spending plans, I ask: "How will you pay for that?"

Brad Geyer

Veterans for Peace-Madison

Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin

Madison

