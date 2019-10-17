Dear Editor: News media have raised alarm about the recent Turkish invasion of northeastern Syria. Media concerns revolve around U.S. betrayal of our Kurdish allies, and the escape of ISIS prisoners now held by the Kurds. In this fast moving situation the Kurds have quickly allied with the Syrian government from which they sought autonomy in the past. The competing states of Turkey and Syria can be expected now to displace Kurds entirely from the area, killing men, women and children in the process. These actions will destroy a prefigurative form of democratic governance that has held promise for communities around the world.
Kurdish peoples have resided in areas of northern Iran, northern Iraq, northeastern Syria, eastern Turkey and beyond for centuries. Their presence long precedes the formation of the modern states that now control them. In each of these states Kurds have been suppressed and denied citizen rights. They have repeatedly striven to set up independent states or autonomous regions and been crushed by their ruling state each time.
The area now under Turkish attack is known to Kurds as Rojava. Kurds here established considerable autonomy from the Syrian state during the Syrian civil war. They created a remarkable form of governance known as confederal democracy. Local multicultural communities practicing direct democracy from block to municipal levels are joined in voluntary confederation with other local democratic communities in the region. Their social contract enshrines the rights of women. This is a form of alternative governance with deep commitments to social justice, direct democracy and ecological stewardship.
The crisis in Rojava goes beyond America’s national interest. This crisis is one of global interest. In addition to genocide and displacement of people it constitutes a deliberate destruction of globally important knowledge and practice. As global citizens we are called to respond.
Boyd Rossing
Middleton
