Bonnie Roe: Welcome Shon Barnes with open arms and hearts

Dear Editor: It's time to welcome our new police chief, Shon Barnes, with open arms and hearts.
Our Police and Fire Commissioners worked hard and with due diligence in this process and heard from community members in a full and transparent, well-documented process. They alone are tasked with the role of finding the best police chief for the current needs of all members of our community.
I (and many others) join the PFC in believing Barnes is the best choice to enter our current climate and continue building trust between MPD and our community. His commitment to stratified policing and neighborhood teams will bring needed change. His track record of community engagement and reducing crime speaks for itself. As a Black man, he is likely to understand our complex disparity issues and work to improve them.
While no department is perfect, our MPD has a carefully built legacy of excellence, diversity, commitment to continuous improvement, and dedication to the community they serve. Many of us take pride in our police department.
Our PFC has served us well over the years, providing competent and trustworthy police chiefs, each with a strong moral compass and a remarkable ability to lead. Acting Chief Victor Wahl led us so well through such unprecedented times. He and his command staff are eager to help make his transition as smooth as possible. Many in our community are ready to link arms with him as we work toward our mutual goal of a safer Madison for all.
Bonnie Roe
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.