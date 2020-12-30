Bonnie Roe: Shon Barnes is well positioned to be next MPD chief

Dear Editor: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., said, “People do not get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know each other, they don’t know each other because they have not communicated with each other.” A recent Gallup poll found that confidence in the police is at a near 30-year low. We feel it in our city and something needs to change.
Shon Barnes as our next chief of police is best positioned to bring that change.
“Police and communities have to engage in progressive dialogue and work together in order for there to be sustainable change.” This statement was made after Shon Barnes, along with two fellow Black men in law enforcement, recently repeated history by marching from Selma to Montgomery. They were remembering a point in history when Jimmie Lee Jackson, an African American civil rights activist from Marion, Alabama, was refused the right to vote. Believing it was his civic duty to work against oppressive laws and tactics that made it impossible for Blacks to vote in the South, he participated in a peaceful, organized march. Though unarmed, Jackson was shot and killed by an Alabama state trooper. Mr. Jackson’s death was a driving force that led to Dr. King’s 1965 march, with thousands of nonviolent demonstrators, from Selma to Montgomery.
Fifty-five years and 54 miles later, these three Black men in law enforcement stood on the stone steps to the Alabama state Capitol and talked about all they had learned about bridging the gap between police and the community. I hope you will read their powerful lessons, found here: https://www.americansebp.org/blog/three-africanamerican-police-leaders-why-we-walked-from-selma-to-montgomery-after-the-police-killing-of-george-floyd.
Bonnie Roe
Madison
