Bonnie Roe: Madison alders owe Skidmore an apology

Dear Editor: Imagine a world without the presumption of innocence, a legal principle that every person accused of wrongdoing is considered innocent until proven guilty.
At the Common Council meeting on Sept. 1, 2020, someone not pictured on the Zoom meeting seemed to call a resident speaker a gender-based slur.
Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, said she immediately contacted City Council President Sheri Carter and Vice President Syed Abbas after hearing the comment, requesting a public denouncement of the behavior and demanding an apology from Ald. Skidmore.
Fourteen alders collaborated, against the city's open meetings law, and sent a statement on Sept. 3, demanding the person come forward or that the city begin an investigation to determine who said it. Funds up to $10,000 were later appropriated for a forensic investigation.
Well the results are in. And Ald. Skidmore's microphone was not even activated during the time the slur was uttered. The forensic study also determined the one who uttered it was likely wearing a headset, which Alder Skidmore was not.
I would like to see at the next Common Council meeting, and in the news media, a public apology from Ald. Kemble and any other alder who publicly proclaimed Ald. Skidmore's guilt before the investigation that cleared him took place. And failing that, censure.
Bonnie Roe
Madison
