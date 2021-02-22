Bonnie R. Roe: Tear gas isn't ideal, but it shouldn't be banned

Dear Editor: An ideal world would need no tear gas. Maybe that's where the Pubic Safety Review Committee thinks we're living, after recommending that the Common Council ban its use in Madison with no discussion of alternatives.
We don't live in an ideal world. Ask the owners of nearly 100 businesses damaged and looted in Madison this past summer. Ask the residents who watched flaming dumpsters roll down their streets. Ask the 21 police officers injured on duty, pelted with rocks, bottles, signs and other projectiles.
No one wants to use tear gas, but what are better options when a crowd turns violent? Should wood batons be used? Water cannons deployed? Tasers fired into a crowd? Firearms shot? Officers in hand-to-hand combat with civilians?
Former Acting Chief Victor Wahl's tear gas report explains why CS is the safest tool in these situations. In the past 30 years, it has been used just twice in crowd control, most recently after peaceful protests following George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis turned chaotic, violent and destructive.
We taxpayers expect our police to provide safety and security. We can't send them into harm's way without a vital tool to safely disperse a violent crowd. After Milwaukee banned it, more than 100 police agencies withdrew their offered help with security at the DNC.
Common Council will likely discuss banning tear gas at its next meeting on Feb. 23. It is time to make our voices heard by speaking at the meeting and/or emailing allalders@cityofmadison.com.
Bonnie R. Roe
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.