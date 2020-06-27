Bonnie Darda: Rhodes-Conway must show more backbone

Dear Editor:

An open letter to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway:

Dear Mayor:

Your condemnation of the awful violence during the recent protests was too weak. It's time to show some backbone and leadership by strongly condemning violence, supporting our excellent police by affirming that the perpetrators of violence will be aggressively sought, captured, prosecuted, and punished. We peaceful, productive Madisonians who pay significant taxes to support many of your social programs would appreciate a little representation focusing primarily on peace and safety.

Bonnie Darda

Madison

