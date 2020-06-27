Bonnie Darda: Rhodes-Conway must show more backbone

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Your condemnation of the awful violence during the recent protests was too weak. It's time to show some backbone and leadership by strongly condemning violence, supporting our excellent police by affirming that the perpetrators of violence will be aggressively sought, captured, prosecuted, and punished. We peaceful, productive Madisonians who pay significant taxes to support many of your social programs would appreciate a little representation focusing primarily on peace and safety.