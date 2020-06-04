Bonnie Block: What if?

Dear Editor: Martin Luther King, Jr. said “riot is the language of the unheard.” What if we truly listened to the pain African Americans feel from suffering 400 years of systemic racism?”

What if hundreds of people of good will and all faiths (identified with COVID-19 masks emblazoned with the word Peacekeepers) armed only with clip boards, paper and pens, went to downtown Madison and asked protesters “What one thing needs to be done to make life better for you?” and then carefully wrote down the answers to share with the media and our elected officials while we conscientiously followed though to insure action was taken?

What if police officers acted like the sheriff in the Flint, Michigan Township where he took off his helmet, laid down his baton and walked with the people who came to protest?

What if we all had the courage and wisdom of George Floyd’s brother, Terrance, who told his people in Minneapolis “Let’s do this a different way. Let’s not destroy our communities. Vote and educate yourself and know who you’re voting for.”

What if we supported only candidates who work for the common good? And what if we ended all forms of voter suppression and our system of campaign contributions get us government for the Wall Street one percenters and not the rest of us?