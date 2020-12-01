Bonnie Block: Time to acknowledge Biden's victory and abolish the Electoral College

Dear Editor: I am really tired of Donald Trump refusing to concede the election and outraged at Republicans trying to repeat the actual stealing of an election like they did in 2000 in Florida! In 2000 the returns showed that Bush had won Florida by such a close margin that state law required a recount. A month-long series of legal battles led to the 5–4 U.S. Supreme Court decision which overruled the Florida Supreme Court and ended any recount. (See Bush v. Gore.) So without the recount, Bush supposedly “won” Florida by 537 votes which also gave him the 271 electoral college votes to win the presidency.
George Bush in 2000 lost the national popular vote by 543,895 votes. And Donald Trump in 2016 lost the popular vote by 3 million votes, Yet both became president. We all know what a disaster the Trump administration has been.
However, we should also remember it was the Bush-Cheney administration that started the post-9/11 wars in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq and Syria, which according to the Watson Institute at Brown University, has already cost us $6.4 trillion and resulted in 801,000 deaths in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and elsewhere. It makes me weep to think how instead of 20 years of the senseless “war on terror” we might have had a President Gore to truly protect our national security by dealing with the existential threat of climate change.
It’s past time to remember our history and for Trumpites to recognize Joe Biden, after recounts in multiple states, won both the popular vote and the Electoral College “vote” and thus is the president-elect. And after the inauguration, let’s make sure we abolish the absurd Electoral College system so that we have presidents elected by the people.
Bonnie Block
Madison
