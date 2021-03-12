Bonnie Augusta: Don't reopen schools yet

Dear Editor: It has been true too many times that educators were willing to literally take a bullet for their students. Now they are being asked again to do so by returning to schools unvaccinated. The reopening needs to be slowed down.
Let’s take a closer look at the research showing schools are safe. The European studies were done where schools were the last to close and first to reopen. In other words, staff, students and families were locked down to home and school and thus were not going to bars, restaurants or others places in which to become exposed. Not true here in Dane County. U.S. studies were all done in southern states in higher income districts with newer schools. In other words, larger classrooms, up-to-date HVAC systems and often able to open windows. Not true here in Dane County.
Let’s take a closer look at the rate of infections in U.S. schools. Thus far 643,610 cases have been the result on infections from school. 382,264 of those cases are students. In Wisconsin, as of January, schools were the fourth highest for rate of infection, higher than meat packing plants. These are numbers with which I am not comfortable.
Educators are devoted to children and see the great need to get them back into the schools physically. But they did not sign up to give their health and lives for this job. And as importantly, realize that this COVID-19 bullet does not stop there at school, but rather, educators take that bullet home to their children, parents and/or partners. Students take that bullet home to parents, guardians and grandparents.
If there is a threat of a school shooter, schools shut down. The same holds true now. Until the COVID-19 “shooter” risk is mitigated, schools should remain closed. Let’s have weekly testing available to all adults in schools. Let’s wait one month to six weeks in order to have educators and more of the general public vaccinated, if supplies are sufficient. Please — let’s just give this a bit more time. Our students deserve no less.
Bonnie Augusta
Madison
