Dear Editor: I see many fans young and old having trouble going down the stairs in my section CC at Camp Randall. I am afraid one of these games a fan will lose their balance.
Fans are coming back to their seats after purchasing food and drinks. Many times I have just been missed when some fan spills some of their drink. These fans are young with children they are not overserved.
Bobby Spector
Madison
