Bobbi Zehner: Masks are not a political issue

Bobbi Zehner: Masks are not a political issue

Dear Editor: It must be uncomfortable to jog and bike while wearing a mask. I find it taxing to stroll uphill in one. But I wear it — for me and for you. Scientists are now recording greater outdoor aerosol transmission than previously thought — with droplets spreading further and lasting longer through laughing, coughing and, yes, huffing and puffing while traveling along Madison’s commuter path. Masks are not a political issue. They are a sign that we care about each other.

Bobbi Zehner

Madison

