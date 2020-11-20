Bobbi Zehner: Masks are not a political issue

Dear Editor: It must be uncomfortable to jog and bike while wearing a mask. I find it taxing to stroll uphill in one. But I wear it — for me and for you. Scientists are now recording greater outdoor aerosol transmission than previously thought — with droplets spreading further and lasting longer through laughing, coughing and, yes, huffing and puffing while traveling along Madison’s commuter path. Masks are not a political issue. They are a sign that we care about each other.
Bobbi Zehner
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!