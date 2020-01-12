Bob Wilson: 'Smart' gadgets are a gamble with security

Dear Editor: Regarding the Jan. 8 column, “‘Smart' homes don't seem so 'smart' to me." In addition to Margaret Krome’s comments, I would like to look under the hood at a technical aspect behind many of our problems. There is a crucial step for security in technology, smart thermostats, gadgets for showing you who is at the front door, etc.: “Security must be built in, not pasted on.”
The whole design, from construction details back to deciding what the product can do, must support security. Last-minute consideration of security always produces holes that spies and other crooks make use of to watch you, to take control of your life, to steal your money, etc. Good system designers know this, but time to find weaknesses looks like wasted time and money to the boss. When later on the company is attacked it can lose lots of money, but that’s in the future and people will have moved on by then. (For example, Travelex has been attacked by a gang called Sodinokibi or REvil, demanding "just" a few million dollars ransom, doubling after two days. That is just part of their expense: Customers can’t get to their money, their personal information is stolen, and the company will pay enormous penalties under British data protection laws. Travelex has posted "site is down for planned maintenance" but it is widely known that they are frantically trying to get going again.)
Some products are well designed, but companies don’t let outsiders see how products are built, so picking out good ones is hard, and who among us is able to perform such an analysis anyway? Each new "smart" device you install is another gamble, where you cannot tell what the odds are! Our gadget-loving society is digging itself into yet another deep hole!
Bob Wilson
Fitchburg
