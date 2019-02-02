Dear Editor: Information from the latest world economic conference in Davos, discussing how AI (artificial intelligence) is expected to affect jobs, includes this statement about Foxconn:
Terry Gou, the chairman of the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn, has said the company plans to replace 80 percent of its workers with robots in the next five to 10 years.
We have been sold the expensive (to us taxpayers!) plant in southeast Wisconsin as creating jobs. Their economic plans don't support that. And the announcements have frequently been worded so as to suggest the created jobs would be "high tech." But they will be building LCD screens, not designing them or discovering new information about them. Building them would be a fine job if it really comes to pass, but mostly it will mean "take that screw and tighten it in this hole"-type operations. We should not be fooled yet again that this plant will move Wisconsin into a high tech future!
Bob Wilson
Fitchburg
