Dear Editor: This urging of passage of the USMCA by Kurt Bauer is now making me very skeptical of the treaty. The WMC has backed so many programs that are not good for the citizens of Wisconsin, only the businesses of Wisconsin. I am now extremely skeptical of believing anything WMC has to say or endorse. I now look for their motive behind every endorsement. All citizens of Wisconsin should be concerned if WMC is for an issue!
Bob Wade
Madison
