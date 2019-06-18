Dear Editor: Regarding the Supreme Court's decision to end the lame-duck trial: Like this is a big surprise. Our bought and paid for Supreme Court is a joke. We all know they are going to side with the Republicans. Why they even hold hearings anymore is the big question. Do they think we cannot see through this facade of neutrality? Because that is all it is. The big joke is on the electorate that do not see who is pulling the strings with the court. I hope the Republican-controlled judges enjoy their big paydays because it comes at the cost of their integrity.
Bob Wade
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.