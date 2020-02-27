Bob Wade: Republicans value business over education

Dear Editor: Again, the Republicans are valuing business over education. They can divert attention by saying that they have increased school aid over the last budget but the aid is still nowhere near what they have stripped from the education budgets since they bought control of the Legislature and then stole power through gerrymandering. To quote their King in Chief, “so sad”.
Bob Wade
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.