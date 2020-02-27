Bob Wade: Republicans value business over education

Dear Editor: Again, the Republicans are valuing business over education. They can divert attention by saying that they have increased school aid over the last budget but the aid is still nowhere near what they have stripped from the education budgets since they bought control of the Legislature and then stole power through gerrymandering. To quote their King in Chief, “so sad”.

Bob Wade

Madison

