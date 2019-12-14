Bob Wade: Republicans are destroying public education to maintain power

Dear Editor: It has become very clear that the Republican agenda is to destroy public education. Why, you might ask? Because any educated person can see that the Republicans want to maintain power by keeping the public ignorant of their truth. The downward trending of EVERYTHING in Wisconsin is a direct result of corrupt Republican legislators. Wake up, people.

Bob Wade

Madison

