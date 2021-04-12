 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bob Wade: Republican Party is the biggest threat to democracy

Bob Wade: Republican Party is the biggest threat to democracy

Dear Editor: The overwhelming Republican influence on this so-called Supreme Court perfectly illustrates my feeling that the Republican Party is the biggest threat to our democracy. The gerrymandering of districts, stripping the governor of power because he is not Republican, and proposing election law changes to support the big lie as to why the last president lost are all examples. And this ruling confirms the Republicans would rather have you die to keep them in control.

Bob Wade

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics