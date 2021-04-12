Bob Wade: Republican Party is the biggest threat to democracy

Dear Editor: The overwhelming Republican influence on this so-called Supreme Court perfectly illustrates my feeling that the Republican Party is the biggest threat to our democracy. The gerrymandering of districts, stripping the governor of power because he is not Republican, and proposing election law changes to support the big lie as to why the last president lost are all examples. And this ruling confirms the Republicans would rather have you die to keep them in control.
Bob Wade
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.