Bob Wade: I'm ashamed for Wisconsin

Dear Editor: The entire state of Wisconsin needs to understand that the Republicans did this deliberately to suppress the votes of Democrats. They will do whatever it takes to win an election when they know they cannot win fairly. They have put people’s lives at risk and they are laughing. They called in the markers they put into place on our totally partisan Supreme Court. They are shameless and this proves they will stop at nothing to get their way. They will have blood on their hands and they do not care. The state of Wisconsin has sunk to the lowest of the low politically and will never be the same. I am ashamed for our ONCE great state.

Bob Wade

Madison

