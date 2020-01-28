Bob Wade: If you want Wisconsin back, dump Republicans

Dear Editor: I thought the voters had kicked Scott Walker guy to the curb. It appears he will control this state and continue to flush it down the toilet as long as his toady Republicans are still in control. If you want your state back finish the job and dump the rest of the no good Republicans.

Bob Wade

Madison

