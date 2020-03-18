Bob Wade: Court is stacked in favor of extreme right

Bob Wade: Court is stacked in favor of extreme right

Dear Editor: Daniel Kelly will always side with the people who bought and paid for his position. That is the extreme right. This is why it is imperative that he not be elected to the seat. The court is already stacked in favor of the extreme right agenda and will continue to erode individual rights if he is reelected.

Bob Wade

Madison

