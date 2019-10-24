Dear Editor: I completely agree with Alder Baldeh’s article that the Reindahl library to serve the northeastern side of Madison is essential to building a sustainable and equitable community in this growing City of Madison area.
I have been a District 17 Ridgewood Neighborhood resident since 1992, and very active in the neighborhood association for many years during the area buildout. One of the neighborhood requests of the city at that time was for a local library. I participated in many of the neighborhood plan revisions, as well as those plans related to developing neighborhoods to the North and East of Ridgewood. The preliminary Autumn Lake plan to build a neighborhood library hasn’t happened. Now I fully agree that Reindahl Park is a better location.
Over the past few years, the Greater Sandburg Association has met to address improved usage of Reindahl Park for the benefit of the increasing area population that is currently hemmed in by East Washington and Stoughton Road. Many of the current residents are seniors who have built homes over the years, but now find themselves mobility-challenged, while others are struggling low-income residents, some as single-parent families.
As Alder Baldeh points out, this is not just a library, but also a much-needed community center with services that could help build a more thriving, integrated community. Seniors and youth would benefit from having safe accessible areas to interact with peers and even opportunities to crossover for socialization and mentoring. The mayor’s 2020 budget needs this restored.
Bob Schaefer
Madison
