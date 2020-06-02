Bob Kihslinger: Stewardship is the key to a sustainable future

Dear Editor: More fundamental to the environmental movement than civic engagement is a core idea that each of us needs to embrace if we are going to secure a sustainable future. We must become stewards of the earth. We must make the connection between global environmental degradation, climate justice, and the responsibility we have for our own personal space. Advocacy is not just a “public” demonstration, it’s a way of living.

If I walk into your home and there is no evidence of a struggle against consumerism and energy use and water conservation, then I would question your commitment to the environment. I would challenge a person who trumpets for the demise of Exxon Mobile and simultaneously shows disregard for the condition of his consumptive ways.

This isn’t about doing, its about becoming. We must all undergo a metamorphosis. We must learn to feel and sense what is harmful to our environment. It should become natural like breathing. Such awareness is transformative in the most fundamental sense. When it occurs then all things fall in place. Our use of plastics subsides. The amount of energy we burn falls off. We begin to purchase fair trade products. We are very careful about the chemicals we use. We start to ask, "Do I need that?" We eat differently. We become environmental voters. We demand change. We influence others. We demonstrate on the steps of the White House. All of this begins with the most insignificant of lifestyle changes.