Dear Editor: Here's a way to end the federal government shutdown over President Trump's demand for a border wall to protect us from the bad hombres: The Democrats should agree that if our so-called president can hold his breath until he turns blue, he'll get what he wants.
If he stops before he drops, he can always blame it on those pesky bone spurs that kept him out of Vietnam.
Bob Israel
Madison
