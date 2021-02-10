Bob Hyatt: Sun Prairie teachers shouldn't be punished for slavery question

Dear Editor: The Sun Prairie school district put teachers on leave for teaching world history.
Teachers asked students how they would punish a slave who had disrespected his master, under Hammurabi’s Code, in ancient Mesopotamia.
The district's only board member of color is upset because the question was "insensitive." Parents are upset because it's a touchy-feely question at a time when P-C has run amok. (Or, their kids' answers would expose what they've been teaching them at home.)
The Twitter mob is hoisting the cancel culture to fire the teachers involved.
A thriving democracy needs an educated populace to survive.
How are we to HAVE an "educated" populace, if every time somebody poses a difficult moral or ethical question, the marching morons fire the cannons and kill the very peeps charged with inculcating the ability to ponder such deep and troublesome philosophical subject matter, in the future citizens of this democracy?
Our children need to learn HOW to think critically and not just repeat "socially correct" talking points from rote memory.
Back off and let the teachers do their jobs.
Stop worrying about "the little babies" hearing something that might upset them.
The world is NOT a "safe" place anymore.
Our children NEED to understand that and be prepared to take their place in it and how to navigate a future filled with such mine fields stemming from our evolving ethos and attitudes.
They can't very well do that if nobody will let them learn HOW to think for themselves.
It might no longer be considered "proper" to allow any mention of slavery in the 21st century, but that overlooks a very large and important point.
Slavery WAS a horrible institution and it EXISTED for centuries.
You can't very well teach world history by ignoring that, or its tainting of our own.
Bob Hyatt
Monona
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.