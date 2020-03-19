Bob Hyatt: Monona friary land should be open for public use

Dear Editor: Monona's San Damiano Friary is going to be no more.
The last priest moved out of the home in 2015, and the St. Norbert Abbey has applied to demolish the 19th century landmark that retains no seriously historic features worth preserving.
The 10-acre plot, with over 1,000 feet of lake frontage, is the last undeveloped property in the area and could net the Friars upwards of $10 million, if sold to a developer — but the Order says they won't necessarily sell to the highest bidder.
Herb Kohl found $25 million for a basketball arena no working stiff can afford to attend games at, Jerry Frautschi found $100 million to fund an Overture Center no working-class person can afford to attend events at — can't they (or some other Richie Rich with too much money) find it in their heart(s) to fund a worthy cause — like a new public park that all can enjoy?
Surely the cities of Monona and Madison are served far better by having a new park open to all than some mega-condo development project that only those making seven-figure salaries can afford to live in, locking up yet more access to Lake Monona in private hands.
Surely there are a few thousand professional-class folks in the community who would be willing to donate a few thousand dollars each to buy a tile on a donation wall, or even a couple of REALLY wealthy folks (Judy Faulkner and Pleasant Rowland) who could earn naming rights to the new Epic-Pleasant Recreational Area.
Lake Monona is OUR heritage.
Please find a way to let US enjoy it and not further restrict the enjoyment of the lake to a tiny minority that have far more than they need already.
Bob Hyatt
Monona
