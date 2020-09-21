Bob Hyatt: Local philanthropists should fund Monona lakefront project

Dear Editor: Saint Norbert Abbey has made a tentative deal to sell the San Damiano Friary at 4123 Monona Drive to the city of Monona for $8.6 million, rather than taking a more lucrative deal from some area property developer to turn the last remaining large parcel on Lake Monona into a mass of faceless condos.
With lakefront property values soaring into the "1%ers-only" stratosphere, this is a rare chance for the community to expand its public space for the common people and create a serene waterfront access that regular Joes and Janes can enjoy without having to have six-figure incomes to afford the luxury of looking out upon one of our beautiful lakes.
NOW is the time for the many of our metro area's wealthier civic donors to once again step forward and make this vision a reality.
• John and Tashia Morgridge have already given the UW System at least $100 million.
• Herb Kohla and Albert "Ab" Nicholas and his wife, Nancy Johnson Nicholas, have given the UW $25 million & $10 million respectively, for a new women's basketball/hockey arena and practice facility.
• Jerry Frautschi (Webcrafters) and Pleasant Rowland (Pleasant Company) have added more than $200 million to the "public good" treasury over the years for education and the Arts (Overture Center and others) but the need for their charity is not yet over.
• Judith Faulkner (Epic Systems) is one of the wealthiest women on the face of the planet and we need her charity now too.
All of these and more are fine people who have done more than their share of giving back from their wealth for the betterment of "The Commons."
"With great power comes great responsibility" is commonly enough heard.
I hope the mega-donors of our great city are listening and will feel the need to exercise that great responsibility once more — along the shores of Lake Monona.
Bob Hyatt
Monona
