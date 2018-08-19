Dear Editor: Wisconsin needs to expand its initiative and referendum laws so citizens can directly vote on issues affecting them. This was made painfully clear in John Nichols' commentary about Missouri citizens voting by referendum to defeat a right-to-work law.
Other states, like Michigan, have a similar process where citizens collect a certain number of signatures to place a question on the ballot. Michigan has a commission of four who administer the referendums — two Republicans and two Democrats — working with the secretary of state's office. Michigan citizens will have the opportunity to decide on their November ballot to create an independent citizens legislative redistricting commission, gradually increase the hourly minimum wage from $10 per hour in 2019 to $12 per hour in 2022, allow the personal possession and use of marijuana by persons 21 years of age and older, provide workers with sick time for personal or family health needs, and more.
Note the vote to end gerrymandering. This was held up in court by Republicans in Michigan, but since has become ballot certified. The people will speak on this issue, whereas the U.S. Supreme Court, Congress, governors, and state legislatures have failed the will of the people.
Bob Hunt
Lodi
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.