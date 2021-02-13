Bob Hunt: We shouldn't abandon search for compromise

Dear Editor: Pursuing bipartisanship and compromise is not wrong as Paul Fanlund states. Fanlund is understandably frustrated and upset by the obstructionism of the Mitch McConnell U.S. Senate and the Robin Vos Wisconsin Legislature.
There's nothing wrong with tweaking Biden's COVID-19 relief package. Targeting relief to lower-income people should be a Democratic talking point, not Republicans. Other parts should be taken out like the minimum wage increase. I just signed a petition of Sen. Tammy Baldwin for a separate "Raise the Wage Act."
Fanlund mentions the Lincoln Project of former Republicans — take no prisoners attacks on Trump and Trump's GOP. Biden could hammer the divide of the GOP by embracing a few nostalgic GOP principles from Ronald Reagan to John McCain. Reagan did the last comprehensive immigration reform bill (1986) and George W. Bush proposed similar legislation. Put an emphasis on Beau Biden's military career to counter Trump's "bunion feet" false patriotism of the GOP.
Biden's religious grounding will also counter the right-wing notion that Democrats are "godless." If Fanlund means not sacrificing your principles at the altar of bipartisanship, agreed.
Bringing people together whether in government or across our great divides as citizens should not be thrown away.
Bob Hunt
Lodi
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.