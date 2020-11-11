Bob Hunt: We should enable more people to vote

Dear Editor: Voting by mail or in person should not be limited for political purposes. Mailed in votes should be allowed to be counted days after the election. This concept of allowing extra time to receive votes is no different than credit cards offering a "grace period" for payment processing. Most businesses will allow a day or two for a payment which is due in 30 days.
People used to line up at the post office to get their federal taxes postmarked by April 15. Local property taxes are due Dec. 31 and July 31, once again determined by the postmark.
Imagine a society ruled by harsh deadlines — be fined or put in jail if your (tax) payments weren't "in hand" by 5 p.m.
Enabling more people to vote and a higher voter turnout is a great thing — whether registering and voting the traditional method at the town or city hall or by safe, secure mail-in voting. The fundamental principle of a citizen's right to vote should not be infringed upon. Partisan political scheming through the court system to infringe on this right should be stopped. Let all the votes be counted.
Bob Hunt
Lodi
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!