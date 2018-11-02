Dear Editor: There is an important congressional election near Madison pitting Dan Kohl, a relative of former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl, against incumbent Glenn Grothman, a Tea Party know-nothing and right-wing extremist. Kohl stands far above the incumbent in competence, qualifications, and the moderate approach needed to represent this district.
This district was previously represented by Tom Petri, a moderate Republican and another competent, well-grounded leader in Congress, but too compromising for the right-wing Tea Party folks. So Petri was replaced with the incompetent lackey Grothman.
Return this seat in Congress to a competent, qualified moderate Democrat: Dan Kohl.
Bob Hunt
Lodi
