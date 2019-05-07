Dear Editor: "Play ball!" Said to begin baseball games from pee-wee to professionals and everything in between, except at the University of Wisconsin which has no baseball team. The latest line from UW athletic director Barry Alvarez is that UW has enough sports, baseball is not needed. Baseball players across Wisconsin would say baseball is needed. Thirteen of 14 schools in the Big Ten have baseball, except Wisconsin needs it too. Almost all colleges in Wisconsin play baseball and feel the need. What about when a father gives his young son his first bat, ball and glove with a dream of his son playing major league baseball? Forget it, there are plenty of other sports, erase the baseball dream, it's not needed.
Baseball is popular at the UW in the form of women's softball. Their team is doing well attracting fans to Goodman Softball Complex, built with the support of the Goodman brothers of Madison. A UW baseball team would also draw donations from alumni like Bud Selig, former MLB Commissioner and Milwaukee Brewers owner.
But alas, Barry won't hear the word baseball. Like a tree falling in the woods with no one there; Does it make a sound? Say it again anyway. Play ball!
Bob Hunt
Lodi
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.