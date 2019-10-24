Dear Editor: Hillary Clinton's attack of 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard that Russia is "grooming" her as a Russian "asset" is crazy and only deepens the swamp in Washington. Clinton's attack encourages distrust and the internal American turmoil Russia has sought.
Tulsi Gabbard is an impressive candidate: honest, honorable and fearless. Gabbard was part of establishment Washington as a Democratic National Committee member and serving on the Council on Foreign Relations. She quit the DNC in 2016 and joined the Bernie Sanders campaign, criticizing the rigged primary process and the role of superdelegates. Clinton probably didn't like that.
Gabbard is critical of "regime change" wars carried out by the US. Clinton has twisted Gabbard's questioning of the role the U.S. is playing in the Middle East, Syria, and globally into being a Russian sympathizer.
This hearkens all the way back to Robert M. La Follette being characterized as a German sympathizer for his questioning motives to get the U.S. into World War I. As far as recent "regime change" wars, Cuba, Vietnam and Iraq are examples. How did the U.S. Bay of Pigs regime change fiasco work out in Cuba? Vietnam had the same outcome, it just took many years and a terrible sacrifice of Americans — for what?
Clinton is upset for Gabbard having the courage to call out these "regime change" wars for what they are, failures of U.S. foreign policy that profited only the U.S. military industrial complex. Thank goodness there are Americans like Tulsi Gabbard.
Bob Hunt
Lodi
