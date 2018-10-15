Dear Editor: Tony Evers would take Wisconsin backward — back to a better place. A place and time when Tommy Thompson was governor. A time when the state had two-thirds funding for public schools. A time when the gas tax was indexed to inflation averaging about a cent per year increase. A time when Wisconsin's farm to market roads, highways to tourist destinations, and commuter drives were some of the best in the country — with Gov. Walker state roads have become the worst. A time when working people and unions were valued. In fact the state employees union endorsed former Gov. Thompson. Working people build and maintain Wisconsin roads, state parks, prisons, and health care facilities.
Gov. Walker used a "divide and conquer" policy. Citizens were pitted against each other instead of cooperation and compromise.
Tony Evers is not following in the footsteps of former Gov. Thompson. Tony Evers is making his own path toward a better future. Turn to Tony Evers as the next governor of Wisconsin.
Bob Hunt
Lodi
