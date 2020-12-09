Bob Hunt: Thank you, Scott Walker, for boosting Brian Hagedorn

Dear Editor: Thank you, Scott Walker! Count the times on one hand or maybe one finger, but definitely thank Scott Walker for bringing Brian Hagedorn to prominence on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Walker appointed Hagedorn as his chief legal council in 2010. In 2015, Walker appointed Hagedorn to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals. These appointments helped launch Hagedorn's candidacy and election to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Hence the scathing rebuke to Trump's delusional quest to overturn Wisconsin voters' legitimate election.
Thank you, Brian Hagedorn, and thank you Scott Walker for making this possible. This judicial rebuke stands tall over the other three conservative justices on the Supreme Court who have proven to be supreme suck-ups!
Bob Hunt
Lodi
