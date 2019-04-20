Dear Editor: The recent state Supreme Court election could show how negative campaigns backfire, as in the case of candidate Lisa Neubauer.
Compare her campaign to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign. Clinton used an exclusively negative TV ad campaign in Wisconsin against Donald Trump and had a substantial lead in the polls. Neubauer also had a large lead in the polls over an extreme candidate in Brian Hagedorn, who could compare to the extreme Trump.
Neubauer's well-funded, pounding negative campaign took the focus away from her qualifications and endorsements while energizing opposition voters. The same effect happened to Clinton, who saw her lead evaporate and enabled Trump to beat her in Wisconsin. Goes to show an exclusively negative campaign may backfire. Maybe some of the moneyed PACs are watching this and it could lead to less negative campaigns? That may be too good to hope for.
Bob Hunt
Lodi
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.