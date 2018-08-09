Dear Editor: There's something wrong when a candidate for governor can win the primary (or general) election with less than a majority of the vote. It is likely to happen in Democratic primary for governor with eight candidates.
Wisconsin needs a run-off election as is done in other states. It would be easier to do since our wise(?) state Legislature moved the primary election from mid-September to mid-August summer vacation time. Simply have a run-off election of the top two vote getters in the August primary qualify for a September run-off one month later.
Another way is the "instant run-off" system or "ranked voting" recently adopted in Maine, where voters rank the candidates as first, second, third choice, etc. and the winner is chosen mathematically by their higher "rank" of voter preferences.
There are other variations of run-off elections used worldwide to determine a majority vote winner. All could be looked at by the Legislature or just keep it simple and have a two candidate run-off one month after the primary or general election.
This is the essence of what a Legislature should do: Protect the peoples vote in elections and make the vote meaningful for majority rule.
Bob Hunt
Lodi
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.