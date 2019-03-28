Dear Editor: Milwaukee's choice for the 2020 Democratic Convention and the discussion of Milwaukee's Socialist past has been well laid out by John Nichols in his recent opinion columns. Even former Milwaukee talk radio maven Charles Sykes has split with his right-wing past and stated socialism in Milwaukee was mild community-based efficiency, not the extreme socialist/communist destruction of society used by Republicans to spread fear and misinformation.
A quote heard during the early Socialist government days in Milwaukee from a source in the conservative business community was that they supported the Socialists because the Socialist government "made the streetcars run on time." Maybe Nichols could look this quote up and verify it? People of all economic levels rode the streetcars in those days as Milwaukee was a more homogenous community then. Cars were not prevalent and the suburbs didn't exist. Conservatives and businessmen preferred the Socialists running government because Socialists were committed to making government work. When government works efficiently and makes the streetcars run on time, that ensures good government. Maybe we need more socialism to make our government work as it did in Milwaukee?
Bob Hunt
Lodi
